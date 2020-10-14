Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
News photo Page One  - (CNN) – Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its...

10 hours ago
Pfizer to test Coronavirus vaccine on kids as young as 12 after getting FDA approval Linda Ikeji Blog:
Top pharmaceutical company, Pfizer has received federal approval to test its covid-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 years old . In July, Pfizer came to an agreement on a $1.95 billion deal with the U.S. government, which would acquire an initial 100 ...


