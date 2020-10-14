Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
Page One
- (CNN) – Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Paid Hoodlums attempt to disrupt #EndSARS protest in Alausa, Lagos (videos) -
Top Naija,
59 mins ago
2
Tragedy As Vigilantes Attack Police Station In Niger State After Bandits Killed Four Of Their Colleagues -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
3
The New iPhone 12 Seems Uninteresting As Apple Drops 2% -
ODU News,
4 hours ago
4
Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
5
'Every single day it shocks me' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford speaks on his fight to end childhood hunger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
When I started making money, people were saying I sleep with politicians and I use charms – Bobrisky -
Studio CB55,
4 hours ago
7
Elderly woman dies after catching Covid-19 twice, the first reported death from reinfection -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani -
Information Nigeria,
6 hours ago
9
Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shares loved up photos and video of herself and her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
