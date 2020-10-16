Post News
News at a Glance
Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, says citizens protesting against police brutality should stop #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria
News Wire NGR
- Estimated Reading Time: 1Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, says citizens protesting against police brutality should stop the demonstrations and explore other forms of dissent.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Yahaya Bello has alleged that the #EndSARS protest holding in some parts of the country has been hijacked by criminals.
Friday Posts:
KOGI State Governor Yahaya Bello has raised concerns over violence witnessed across the country in the ongoing #EndSARS protests by
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, October 13 has alleged that the #EndSARS protest holding in some parts of the country has been hijacked by criminals.
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state has alleged that genuine #EndSARS protesters have been infiltrated by criminal elements armed with dangerous weapons.
Within Nigeria:
The Executive Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has appealed to citizens protesting against police brutality to stop the demonstrations and explore other forms of dissent.
NPO Reports:
EndSARS Protest: I Urge Youths to Sheathe Their Swords - Kogi Gov, Bello
Naija News:
The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters nationwide to stop the protests as some criminal elements have started to infiltrate their ranks.
Online Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state has alleged that genuine #EndSARS protesters have been infiltrated by criminal elements armed with dangerous weapons.
Naija on Point:
Governor Yahaya Bello has alleged that the #EndSARS protest holding in some parts of the country has been hijacked by criminals.
Tori News:
The governor has also asked the #EndSARS protesters to step back and explore other forms of dissent which will not provide crowd cover for people with ulterior motives.
More Picks
1
Nigerian Muslims observe Friday prayers at the#EndSARS protest locations in Lekki and Alausa while the non-Muslims maintained silence to allow them pray (videos/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
36 mins ago
2
#EndSARS: FG to setup judicial panels of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Grandfather pleads guilty to negligent homicide for dropping his 18-month-old granddaughter 150ft to her death from cruise ship window -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo shares adorable photos of his beautiful daughters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
We can no longer pretend, Nigeria is struggling due to systemic weaknesses - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Asamoah Gyan's brother denies allegations him and his brother assaulted man during tennis match -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
''If I have more revenue sources, I will increase their number to 300" - Nasarawa LG chairman says 120 aides are not enough for him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Update: British pilot charged over tragic plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she’s an alcoholic -
Gistvile,
12 hours ago
