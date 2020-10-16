Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, says citizens protesting against police brutality should stop #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria
News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 1Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, says citizens protesting against police brutality should stop the demonstrations and explore other forms of dissent.

2 days ago
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Yahaya Bello has alleged that the #EndSARS protest holding in some parts of the country has been hijacked by criminals.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, October 13 has alleged that the #EndSARS protest holding in some parts of the country has been hijacked by criminals.
Within Nigeria:
The Executive Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has appealed to citizens protesting against police brutality to stop the demonstrations and explore other forms of dissent.
Naija News:
The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters nationwide to stop the protests as some criminal elements have started to infiltrate their ranks.
