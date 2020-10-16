Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jane Hart, whose father was abducted along with three others at a funeral ceremony in Rivers State, has cried out to Governor Wike for help after the kidnappers contacted her familly demanding ten million naira ransom for his release.

2 days ago
