Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bride calls off wedding outside church after finding out ‘groom slept with bridesmaid’ (Video)
News photo Sleek Gist  - A wedding has ended in tears as bride called off her wedding after she learnt that the bride had slept ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Bride Cancels Wedding Outside Church After Finding Out Groom Slept With Bridesmaid Naija Loaded:
Nigerian bride calls off wedding outside church after finding out ‘groom slept with bridesmaid’ A viral video shows a Nigerian bride insisting she won’t go ahead with her wedding, despite pleas. .
OMG ! Nigerian Bride Called-Off Her Wedding Right Outside The Church, Here is the Reason Naira Naija News:
Nigerian bride calls off wedding outside church after finding out 'groom slept with bridesmaid'A viral video shows a Nigerian bride insisting she won't go ahead with her wedding, despite pleas..According to reports her refusal to continue with the ...
How Does Sleeping Pill Function Inside Your And Myths Hit NG:
Sleep is one of the most crucial aspects of a healthy lifestyle. Contrary to popular perception, sleeping is good! While you sleep, your body makes necessary changes at the cellular level to sustain an entire day ahead.


   More Picks
1 Paid Hoodlums attempt to disrupt #EndSARS protest in Alausa, Lagos (videos) - Top Naija, 59 mins ago
2 Tragedy As Vigilantes Attack Police Station In Niger State After Bandits Killed Four Of Their Colleagues - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 The New iPhone 12 Seems Uninteresting As Apple Drops 2% - ODU News, 4 hours ago
4 Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage - Tori News, 5 hours ago
5 'Every single day it shocks me' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford speaks on his fight to end childhood hunger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 When I started making money, people were saying I sleep with politicians and I use charms – Bobrisky - Studio CB55, 4 hours ago
7 Elderly woman dies after catching Covid-19 twice, the first reported death from reinfection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani - Information Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shares loved up photos and video of herself and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info