Cardi B Shows Off Her Designer Bag Collection, Offset Brags About Buying Them
Tolu Gabriel  - Cardi B was on Instagram to fuss over her colorful designer bag collection. Offset reacted quickly and claimed to have purchased about 80% of them for his estranged wife. The lady rapper shared photos of her numerous purses and wrote, “pick a color.” ...

4 days ago
Cardi shared the photo of her purses and wrote, "pick a color." Offset responded: "I'm responsible for 15 of them."


