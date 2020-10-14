Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage
News photo Tori News  - For twenty years of their marriage, the couple spent a huge percentage of their income on medications, hopping from one hospital to another with the sole aim of having a child.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

44-year-old woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of marriage Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Ghanaian couple, Mr. Daniel and Mrs. Kate Anyane-Lah have welcomed a set of twins after 20 years of marriage. According to the testimony shared by The Church of Penticost, Ghana on October 5, 2020 Mrs Kate, 44, gave birth to twins girls.
Couple married for 20 years without the fruit of the womb finally welcome a set of twins Information Nigeria:
A Ghanaian couple, Mr Daniel and Mrs Kate Anyane-Lah who have been married for 20 years without the fruit of the womb have finally welcomed a set of twins.
40-Year-Old Woman Welcomes Twins After 20 Years Of Marriage Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT A married couple have finally received the answers to their prayers after 20 years of seeking for a child after marriage.


   More Picks
1 Tragedy As Vigilantes Attack Police Station In Niger State After Bandits Killed Four Of Their Colleagues - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Jubilation As 44-year-old Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 20 years Of Marriage - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 'Every single day it shocks me' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford speaks on his fight to end childhood hunger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 When I started making money, people were saying I sleep with politicians and I use charms – Bobrisky - Studio CB55, 2 hours ago
5 ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Bonny 4: Daughter of one of the men abducted at a funeral in Rivers cries out to Gov Wike for help, says kidnappers are demanding N10m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shares loved up photos and video of herself and her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 #ENDSARS protesters block berger roundabout in Abuja - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 Clash of two generations as cab driver says young end SARS protesters are criminals who deserve to be killed for having tattoos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian man, two Indians sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug possession - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info