The New iPhone 12 Seems Uninteresting As Apple Drops 2%
ODU News  - American technology juggernaut Apple, makers of the popular iPhone brand, failed to impress global investors, as its share value lost more than 2%.

2 days ago
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya Apple announced its four-model iPhone 12 line up on Tuesday, October 13,.
Authentic Nigeria:
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G technology, ushering in a new era for the world’s best smartphone.
Forbes Africa:
Apple will no longer include a pair of wired headphones or a power adapter with new iPhones, the company announced Tuesday as it unveiled the iPhone 12, in an effort to cut down on packaging and reduce emissions.
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum What to expect at Tuesday’s launch? The new iPhone 12 models will feature in 4 types: Models Sizes iPhone 12 Mini 5.4- inch screen iPhone 12 (standard edition) 6.1-inch screen iPhone 12 Pro (higher specs) 6.1-inch screen ...
Edujandon:
Apple has entered the 5G era – all four new models feature both the sub-6 flavor of 5G as well as mmWave. The latter doubles the peak download speeds (up to 4.0 Gbps), but those are limited to Verizon in the US for now.
Tell-Force Blog:
Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is 5G compatible and has a 6.7-inch display. iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 6.7-inch (2,778 x 1,284) organic EL Super Retina XDR display, CPU is Apple A14 Bionic chip, storage capacity is 128GB 256GB 512GB, ...
Reports Afrique:
Tech Company, Apple, on October 13, 2020 announced their latest and greatest mobile offering for the year 2020…
Naija Tech Gist:
Is your Apple Watch Series 1 not turning on. Many have noticed this while others do after swimming. Below, I will be showing you how to fix your Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 even on SE that is not turning on and the watch screen is black.


