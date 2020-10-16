Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
The New iPhone 12 Seems Uninteresting As Apple Drops 2%
ODU News
- American technology juggernaut Apple, makers of the popular iPhone brand, failed to impress global investors, as its share value lost more than 2%.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya Apple announced its four-model iPhone 12 line up on Tuesday, October 13,.
Authentic Nigeria:
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G technology, ushering in a new era for the world’s best smartphone.
Forbes Africa:
Apple will no longer include a pair of wired headphones or a power adapter with new iPhones, the company announced Tuesday as it unveiled the iPhone 12, in an effort to cut down on packaging and reduce emissions.
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum What to expect at Tuesday’s launch? The new iPhone 12 models will feature in 4 types: Models Sizes iPhone 12 Mini 5.4- inch screen iPhone 12 (standard edition) 6.1-inch screen iPhone 12 Pro (higher specs) 6.1-inch screen ...
Edujandon:
Apple has entered the 5G era – all four new models feature both the sub-6 flavor of 5G as well as mmWave. The latter doubles the peak download speeds (up to 4.0 Gbps), but those are limited to Verizon in the US for now.
Tell-Force Blog:
Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is 5G compatible and has a 6.7-inch display. iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 6.7-inch (2,778 x 1,284) organic EL Super Retina XDR display, CPU is Apple A14 Bionic chip, storage capacity is 128GB 256GB 512GB, ...
Reports Afrique:
Tech Company, Apple, on October 13, 2020 announced their latest and greatest mobile offering for the year 2020…
Naija Tech Gist:
Is your Apple Watch Series 1 not turning on. Many have noticed this while others do after swimming. Below, I will be showing you how to fix your Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 even on SE that is not turning on and the watch screen is black.
More Picks
1
#EndSARS protester accuses police of brutalizing her during the peaceful protest in Abuja (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
#EndSARS protests: We need the music breaks to lift our morale as the protests can be draining- Actress Inidima-Okojie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Nigerians express concern about the embarrassing state of Kukiya primary school in Katsina (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
WinHome Estates share packs of Food, Drinks and Water to #ENDSARS protesters as a show of unwavering support -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Woman gives #EndSARS protest organizers "24 hours" to account for how money generated for the protest has been spent (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Abuja #EndSARS protesters defy order, continue to stage protest (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo joins the #EndSARS campaign (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
20-year-old student marries two teenage girls within a month -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
#EndSARS: FG to setup judicial panels of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Grandfather pleads guilty to negligent homicide for dropping his 18-month-old granddaughter 150ft to her death from cruise ship window -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...