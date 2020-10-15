Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
Criminals in Trouble as Buhari Transmit Proceeds of Crime Bill to House.
Nigeria Breaking News
- President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Bill to the House of Representatives for legislative work and passage into law.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Inside Business Online:
President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted an executive bill to the Senate for the establishment of the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Agency. The bill titled “Proceeds of Crime Bill” was read on the floor of the red chamber by the ...
The Citizen:
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, initiated moves to unbundle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and create a new body, Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency.
Abuja Reporters:
Sends bill to create new agency President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, initiated moves to unbundle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and create a new body, Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency. President of the Senate, ...
More Picks
1
We can no longer pretend, Nigeria is struggling due to systemic weaknesses - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Asamoah Gyan's brother denies allegations him and his brother assaulted man during tennis match -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Update: British pilot charged over tragic plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she’s an alcoholic -
Gistvile,
9 hours ago
5
US Tennis player Sam Querrey accused of fleeing Russia on private jet after testing positive for COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Thailand issues emergency decree to put an end to nationwide protests calling for Prime Minister's resignation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Two people charged with murder after forcing 8 year old girl to jump on trampoline as punishment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
