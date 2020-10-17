Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actress, Eve Esin releases stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day. See more photos below...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Eve Esin Is Thankful For Life, New Age And All Of God’s Blessings KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin turns a year older today and she has taken to social media to share her joy with her fans and followers as she gives praises, power and honour to the most high God. The beautiful Port-Harcourt does so with extraordinaire ...
Nollywood Actress, Eve Esin Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday Online Nigeria:
Eve Esin Eve Esin, a Nollywood actress, is in a very good mood today as she turns a year older. The movie star turned 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.
Eve Esin celebrates 34th birthday 1st for Credible News:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is celebrating her 34th birthday. The 34-year-old actress took to the microblogging site, Twitter to release stunning photos as she turns a year older.
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin releases stunning new photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Nesco Media:
Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin turns 34 years old today October 17 and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning new photos to celebrate her special day.
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin releases stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Gistvile:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.
Actress,Eve Esin Shares Stunning Photos Of Herself As She Celebrates Her 34th Birthday Correct Kid:
Nollywood Actress Eve Esin Has Taken To Her Social Media Page To Share Stunning Photos Of Herself As She Turns 34 Today The 17th Of October 2020.
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos Phenomenal:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Eve shared lovely photos on Instagram to mark the day. See more photos below.
Eve Esin celebrates her 34th birthday with stunning pictures Nollywood Community:
Birthdays are special occasions in the lives of most people and seeing as it comes only once in a year, they try to make it a memorable celebration.
Nollywood Actress Eve Esin Shares Beautiful Photos to Mark Birthday iBrand TV:
Nigerian actress Eve Esin turns a year older today October 17, 2020 as she left no stones unturned to celebrate her big day. As we all know birthdays are very special days for everyone, but some people go all out to make their day memorable.
Nollywood Actress Celebrates 34th Birthday With Lovely Photos Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Nollywood actress, Eve Esin has taken to her Instagram to celebrate as she clocks 34 years old today.
11 Things You Should Know About Nollywood Actress, Eve Esin As She Turns A Year Older FabWoman:
Eve Esin popularly known as ‘Kokoma’ is a popular Nigerian actress known for her acting prowess.
Nollywood Actress, Eve Esin Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday Tori News:
The movie star turned 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS protest: Buhari is committed to righting the wrongs of many years - APC Youth wing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
2 You have failed the people of Osun - Davido calls out Governor Oyetola over death of two #EndSARS protesters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 53 mins ago
3 Post Office, Mall and local market allegedly burned down in Osogbo after thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protest after the killing of two protesters (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
4 Man ambushed and brutally attacked by four persons in Rivers State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Slovakia to carry out free COVID-19 testing on all residents in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Photojournalist reveals he was attacked by Ekiti #EndSARS protesters, leaving him with a head injury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Study in UK and Ireland with Study Across Globe... - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 "People from the south are sending me death threats - Bauchi Governor's daughter responds to backlash over her #EndSARS rants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Update: Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev apologises after being accused of racism over comment he made about Anthony Joshua's skin colour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 25-year-old man allegedly macheted to death by suspected Fulani militia in Plateau state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info