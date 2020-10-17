Post News
News at a Glance
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin releases stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day. See more photos below...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin turns a year older today and she has taken to social media to share her joy with her fans and followers as she gives praises, power and honour to the most high God. The beautiful Port-Harcourt does so with extraordinaire ...
Online Nigeria:
Eve Esin Eve Esin, a Nollywood actress, is in a very good mood today as she turns a year older. The movie star turned 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.
1st for Credible News:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is celebrating her 34th birthday. The 34-year-old actress took to the microblogging site, Twitter to release stunning photos as she turns a year older.
Nesco Media:
Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin turns 34 years old today October 17 and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning new photos to celebrate her special day.
Gistvile:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin is 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.
Correct Kid:
Nollywood Actress Eve Esin Has Taken To Her Social Media Page To Share Stunning Photos Of Herself As She Turns 34 Today The 17th Of October 2020.
Phenomenal:
Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Eve shared lovely photos on Instagram to mark the day. See more photos below.
Nollywood Community:
Birthdays are special occasions in the lives of most people and seeing as it comes only once in a year, they try to make it a memorable celebration.
iBrand TV:
Nigerian actress Eve Esin turns a year older today October 17, 2020 as she left no stones unturned to celebrate her big day. As we all know birthdays are very special days for everyone, but some people go all out to make their day memorable.
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Nollywood actress, Eve Esin has taken to her Instagram to celebrate as she clocks 34 years old today.
FabWoman:
Eve Esin popularly known as ‘Kokoma’ is a popular Nigerian actress known for her acting prowess.
Tori News:
The movie star turned 34 years old today and she took to her Instagram page to release these stunning photos to celebrate her day.
1
#EndSARS protest: Buhari is committed to righting the wrongs of many years - APC Youth wing (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
2
You have failed the people of Osun - Davido calls out Governor Oyetola over death of two #EndSARS protesters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
53 mins ago
3
Post Office, Mall and local market allegedly burned down in Osogbo after thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protest after the killing of two protesters (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
4
Man ambushed and brutally attacked by four persons in Rivers State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Slovakia to carry out free COVID-19 testing on all residents in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Photojournalist reveals he was attacked by Ekiti #EndSARS protesters, leaving him with a head injury -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Study in UK and Ireland with Study Across Globe... -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
"People from the south are sending me death threats - Bauchi Governor's daughter responds to backlash over her #EndSARS rants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Update: Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev apologises after being accused of racism over comment he made about Anthony Joshua's skin colour -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
25-year-old man allegedly macheted to death by suspected Fulani militia in Plateau state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
