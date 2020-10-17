Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev apologises after being accused of racism over comment he made about Anthony Joshua's skin colour
Kubrat Pulev has been forced to apologised after he was accused of racism over a comment he made about Anthony Joshua ahead of their world heavyweight title bout.

I'll Never Allow Myself To Racially Abuse Anthony Joshua – Kubrat Pulev
Popular boxer, Kubrat Pulev has come out to apologize to Anthony Joshua after racism accusations over a comment he made ahead of their world heavyweight title bout. He had said, "His strengths? I'd say he has a very powerful punch undeniably." "What ...
Kubrat Pulev Apologises Over Racist Comment Made Towards Anthony Joshua
Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev has apologized to Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua over a racist Comment he made ahead of their world heavyweight title fight.


