Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings narrates how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for over 3 years (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings has narrated how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for 3 years and 4 months. The singer revealed that the pregnancy came after 16 years of trying.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Gospel Singer Reportedly Births Twins After Over 3 Years Cryptic Pregnancy + Shares Testimony. Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Gospel Music Minister Chinwe Kings says she was pregnant for over three years but the pregnancy test kept coming up negative...Before the pregnancy,she had been trying to conceive for 16 years and when it happened she was excited but after nine months, ...


