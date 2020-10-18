Post News
News at a Glance
#EndSARS Protest: Attack on Governor Oyetola was 'an assasination attempt' ' Osun State Government
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Osun State Government has reacted to the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola after he stormed the #EndSARS protest ground in the state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
The government said nothing about the deaths of two protesters Saturday.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
The Osun State Government has reacted to the attack
Within Nigeria:
Coming after the Osun state governor’s convoy was attacked by hoodlums at the End SARS protest venue, the State Government has revealed that it was an assassination attempt.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Osun State government has spoken on the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola and some of his cabinet members by some hoodlums during #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday.The government was however, silent of the report that two ...
More Picks
1
Angry mob beheads, sets five suspected robbers ablaze after beheading them in Cross River state (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"Get your PVC and let your vote count. " - Governor Ganduje's daughter Fatima Ajimobi lends voice to #ENDSARS protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Nigerian striker, Simeon Nwankwo shows solidarity with #EndSARS protesters after scoring against Juventus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri admits having an affair with UK prime minister Boris Johnson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and end in Abuja - Bashir El-Rufai says as he insists that Buhari must remain as President -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
113 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
#EndSARS Protest: Attack on Governor Oyetola was 'an assasination attempt' ' Osun State Government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
End SARS protest to hold in Los Angeles and foreign news publications are promoting it -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Camping tents set up for overnight #EndSARS protesters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Celebrities should have started the #EndSARS protest a long time ago - Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' apologizes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
