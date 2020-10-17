Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
"Get your PVC and let your vote count. " - Governor Ganduje's daughter Fatima Ajimobi lends voice to #ENDSARS protest
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kano State Governor's daughter, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi has spoken about the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Fatima Ganduje-Ajomobi, the daughter to the executive governor of Kano state, Ganduje has lend her voice to the End SARS protest.
Gistvile:
Kano State Governor’s daughter, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi has spoken about the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Daughter to Kano state governor, Fatima Ganduje Ajimobi has advised the #ENDSARS protesters. Fatima Ajimobi took to her Instagram page to urge everyone to get their PVC and not only vote but make sure their votes are counted.
More Picks
1
Angry mob beheads, sets five suspected robbers ablaze after beheading them in Cross River state (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"Get your PVC and let your vote count. " - Governor Ganduje's daughter Fatima Ajimobi lends voice to #ENDSARS protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Nigerian striker, Simeon Nwankwo shows solidarity with #EndSARS protesters after scoring against Juventus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri admits having an affair with UK prime minister Boris Johnson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and end in Abuja - Bashir El-Rufai says as he insists that Buhari must remain as President -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
113 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
End SARS protest to hold in Los Angeles and foreign news publications are promoting it -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Camping tents set up for overnight #EndSARS protesters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Celebrities should have started the #EndSARS protest a long time ago - Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' apologizes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
UPDATE: Rivers Police arrest couple who tortured their 10-year-old son, chained him overnight over food theft and witchcraft allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...