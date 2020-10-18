|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Rivers varsity suspends three male students who gang raped 100 level female student, bans intersex visits to hostels - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
#EndSARS: "See a shrink" Bovi slams Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Folake Falana writes letter to Governor Sanwo Olu, demands list of dismissed officers in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for stealing set of hedge trimmers is freed after spending 23 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Genius boy, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they've rekindled their romance with new flirty photos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri admits having an affair with UK prime minister Boris Johnson - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
8
|
113 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago