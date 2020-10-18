Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Genius boy, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 12-year-old boy is starting his second year at Chattahoochee Technical College in the US. Caleb Anderson is set to get an aerospace engineering degree in two years and hopes Elon Musk will make him an astronaut.

9 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy is starting his second year at Chattahoochee Technical College in the US.   Caleb Anderson is set to get an aerospace engineering degree in two years and hopes Elon Musk will make him an astronaut.


