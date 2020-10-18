Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: "See a shrink" Bovi slams Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle Nigerian government
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bovi came hard on a Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle the Nigerian government.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma took to twitter to disclose why he feels like he has failed in life.
More Picks
1
Rivers varsity suspends three male students who gang raped 100 level female student, bans intersex visits to hostels -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: "See a shrink" Bovi slams Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Folake Falana writes letter to Governor Sanwo Olu, demands list of dismissed officers in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for stealing set of hedge trimmers is freed after spending 23 years in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Genius boy, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they've rekindled their romance with new flirty photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri admits having an affair with UK prime minister Boris Johnson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
113 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
