Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: "See a shrink" Bovi slams Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle Nigerian government
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bovi came hard on a Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle the Nigerian government.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi Information Nigeria:
Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.
‘I feel like a failure’ – Comedian, Bovi slams FG, Nigerians react Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma took to twitter to disclose why he feels like he has failed in life.


   More Picks
1 Rivers varsity suspends three male students who gang raped 100 level female student, bans intersex visits to hostels - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: "See a shrink" Bovi slams Twitter user who accused him of never using his comedy to tackle Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Folake Falana writes letter to Governor Sanwo Olu, demands list of dismissed officers in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for stealing set of hedge trimmers is freed after spending 23 years in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Genius boy, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they've rekindled their romance with new flirty photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri admits having an affair with UK prime minister Boris Johnson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 113 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info