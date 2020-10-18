Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rivers varsity suspends three male students who gang raped 100 level female student, bans intersex visits to hostels
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State has suspended three male students who gang raped a 100 level female student.

2 hours ago
Rivers varsity suspends three students for alleged gang-r*pe Ripples:
The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, has suspended three male students over alleged gang-rape of a 100- level female student of the institution. The Vice – Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo- Mekuri Ndimele, ...


