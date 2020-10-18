Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady shares sad story of how her brother was allegedly killed by Ibadan SARS officers who extorted N350k from her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady, Lawal Halimat, has shared the heartbreaking story of how her brother was allegedly killed by SARS officers in Ibadan, Oyo state four years ago.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


