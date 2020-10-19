Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sierra Leone Captain, Bangura, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Eagles Clash
News photo Leadership  - Captain of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, Umaru Bangura has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on November 9, 2020.

12 hours ago
Rohr will not invite Ezenwa for AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone – Ike Brila:
Former Super Eagles assistant coach Ike Shorunmu says Ikechukwu Ezenwa could be left out of Gernot Rohr’s team for the upcoming 2022 African Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone. The former Super Eagles first choice goaltender made this known to brila.


