'I feel like I'm in kindergarten dealing with Jose Mourinho' - Arsene Wenger opens up on frosty relationship with former rival
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has responded to Jose Mourinho's comments about his autobiography, where Mourinho was conspicuously omitted.

