Canadian police seen protecting #EndSARS protesters (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some Canadian police officers have been seen in a viral video protecting some #EndSARS protesters in the country. The protesters had taken to the streets to lend their voices to the campaign against police brutality witnessed in Nigeria. The police ...

2 hours ago
Video Of Canadian Police Seen Protecting #EndSARS Protesters Our 9Ja:
