Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
Canadian police seen protecting #EndSARS protesters (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some Canadian police officers have been seen in a viral video protecting some #EndSARS protesters in the country. The protesters had taken to the streets to lend their voices to the campaign against police brutality witnessed in Nigeria. The police ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Our 9Ja:
Some Canadian police officers have been seen in a viral video protecting some#EndSARS protesters in the country. The protesters had taken to the streets to lend their voices to the campaign against police brutality witnessedin Nigeria. The police ...
More Picks
1
Man rescued from committing suicide on Ikoyi Link Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Canadian police seen protecting #EndSARS protesters (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Sugabelly gives important first aid tips as she blames ignorance of protesters for Anthony Onome's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Footballer Jordan Ayew tests positive for coronavirus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba accuses Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and feminists of using the #EndSARS protest to fund the LGBT cause -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Female murderer set to be 1st woman to be executed by US in almost 70 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
I still have PTSD from events of that day - Nigerian lady recounts how she was allegedly assaulted by SARS operatives in 2010 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
'I feel like I'm in kindergarten dealing with Jose Mourinho' - Arsene Wenger opens up on frosty relationship with former rival -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
