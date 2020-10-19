Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I was absolutely not surprised Trump got Covid-19' - US Infectious disease chief, Dr Fauci
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert has said he is "absolutely not" surprised President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him surrounded by people not wearing face masks and flouting best public health ...

 Additional Sources

I was absolutely not surprised Trump got Covid-19′ – US Infectious disease chief, Dr Fauci My Celebrity & I:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert has said he is “absolutely not” surprised President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him surrounded by people not wearing…
I Was Not Surprised Donald Trump Got Covid-19 – US Infectious Disease Chief, Dr Fauci KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Infection disease chief in the United States Dr Fauci has revealed in a recent interview that he was not surprised the US President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19. He said he came to this conclusion after seeing him surrounded by people not ...
Dr. Fauci is forced to take federal agents on his power walks because he’s receiving death threats The Street Journal:
Dr. Anthony Fauci has to be accompanied on walks by federal agents after receiving death threats in response to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The country's top infectious disease expert was seen accompanied by the security detail in an ...


