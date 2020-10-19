Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: Protest In Kano Against Insecurity In The North (See Video)
Uju Edochie's Blog  - Hundreds of young men and women, Monday morning took to the streets in Kano demanding an end to the already disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force. The protest walk which took off from Sarki Yaki by Court Road apparently beat ...

10 hours ago
