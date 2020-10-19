Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
74 year-old Egyptian grandpa becomes the world's oldest footballer (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 74 year old Egyptian grandpa, Ezzeldin Bahader has finally been honoured by the Guinness World Records as the oldest professional football player in the world game.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
NNN:
NNN: Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world’s oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.
Pulse Nigeria:
Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world’s oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.
Phenomenal:
Egyptian grandfather, Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world’s oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.
More Picks
1
Student seen going to school with a stove to be used as a chair in class -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
More than 40 million people have now been infected with Covid-19 worldwide as experts predict the figure could go as high as 780million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
"This Edo state prison break is fishy" Betty Irabor, Lauren Idahosa, Davido, and other Nigerians react to the jail break in Edo State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Bashir Ahmed denies ever tweeting in previous years that SARS has been disbanded; Nigerians react by digging out his old posts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Police declare notorious cultist wanted over murder in Ogun State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny calls out Trump for not condemning chemical attack that almost killed him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
I was absolutely not surprised Trump got Covid-19' - US Infectious disease chief, Dr Fauci -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Whistle Blower In Police Force Speaks On #EndSARS; Reveals Those Behind Extortion And Many More -
Edujandon,
6 hours ago
9
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard sends 'cut-throat' warning to his players ahead of Champions League opener against Sevilla -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Married dad wears skirts and stiletto heels to challenge gender stereotypes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...