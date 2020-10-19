Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Married dad wears skirts and stiletto heels to challenge gender stereotypes
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A married dad-of-three wears clothes considered feminine and refuses to conform to gender stereotypes. The German-based man describes himself as a “normal, happily married straight guy” that loves “Porsches and beautiful women”.

 Additional Sources

We think it’s high time to have some fun with your skirts. Skirts are often reserved for the office or formal events and we can understand why.
For one dad of three, getting dressed can be a real drag. Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer living in Germany, wears towering high heels and skirts every day to prove “clothes have no gender,” he told Bored Panda. Bryan has shared his style ...


