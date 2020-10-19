Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"This Edo state prison break is fishy" Betty Irabor, Lauren Idahosa, Davido, and other Nigerians react to the jail break in Edo State
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerians have taken to Instagram and Twitter to react to the prison break which occurred in a prison popularly known as “White House” in Edo State. Earlier today, videos of prisoners trooping out of a prison was shared online and it was claimed thugs ...

2 hours ago
Prisoners With Potbelly – Davido Speaks On The Jail Break In Edo State KOKO TV Nigeria:
Singer Davido has shared his thoughts on the jail break that occurred in Edo state earlier today. The singer took to his Twitter page to speak on the jail break and mocked the government for hiring thugs to hijack the protest.
#ENDSARS : Edo Prison break a sponsored act – Nigerians (video) Jkcyno's Blog:
Most Nigerians are questioning the prison break saga in Edo state of which it was alleged to be by the #EndSARS protesters. After some forensic analysis by some Nigerians, one would be forced to ask many questions. No. 1) Nigerian prisons are so ...
They left Prison gate open: Nigerians react to Benin jail break (Video) Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog They left Prison gate open: Nigerians react to Benin jail break (Video) Nigerians have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to express shock at the jail break at the White Read More >> They left Prison gate ...
EndSARS/Jail Break: Edo State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew News Rangers:
LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Edo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state until further notice. The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, October 19, 2020 – Monday. It would be recalled that there was a jail break in Benin ...
Benin prison break: The prisoners strolled out of prison majestically, it was well planned – More reports emerge Sleek Gist:
More reports concerning the recent prison break in Benin, Edo, have emerged. According to report, the jail break was planned ...
VIDEO from the 3 Prison breaks in Edo State Paradise News:
By John Aigbehi The Nigeria Police Force, NPF has confirmed that three medium security Correctional Service centres have been broken in Benin City, Edo State. [Read More] VIDEO from the 3 Prison breaks in Edo State first appeared on Paradise News and ...


