I cannot differentiate your divisive action against Nigeria and that of Nnamdi Kanu - Adamu Garba and Dele Momodu tackle each other over state of the nation
Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba and media personality Dele Momodu have tackled each other publicly over the current state of the nation.

6 hours ago
#EndSARS: Dele Momodu, ex-presidential candidate tackle each other The Eagle Online:
The face-off followed Momodu’s retweeting of a video of #EndSARS protesters dancing to veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem's song: “Jaga-Jaga.”


