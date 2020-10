13-year-old boy dies after falling off moving truck during #EndSARS protest in Delta Linda Ikeji Blog - A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, October 19, after falling off a moving truck during the #EndSARS protest in Sapele, Delta State. According to a witness, the young boy reportedly jumped on the back of the moving truck that was headed out of Sapele, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%