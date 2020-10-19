Post News
'It didn't work out' - Taraji P. Henson, 50, confirms her split from fiance, Kelvin Hayden (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Taraji P. Henson has announced she is a single again after splitting from her fiancé of over two years, Kelvin Hayden. The Golden Globe-winning actress, 50, confirmed her split during a new interview with The Breakfast Club, while discussing methods ...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin says the Nigeria Local Content Act, 2010 was split to meet up with the emerging challenges in the oil and gas industry.
Olisa TV:
Taraji P. Henson has confirmed that she has indeed split form her ex- fiancé, Kelvin Hayden. The actress while on the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, talking all things mental health revelaed that the relationship did not work out as they were not on ...
Gistvile:
Taraji P. Henson has announced she is a single again after splitting from her fiancé of over two years, Kelvin Hayden. The Golden Globe-winning actress, 50, confirmed her split during a new interview with The Breakfast Club, while discussing methods ...
