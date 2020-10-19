Post News
News at a Glance
'Prevail on your children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever''- Police tells parents
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigeria Police Force has advised parents to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed what it described as the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station, and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #EndSars protesters in Benin, Edo State, today, ...
Nigerian Eye:
The Nigerian Police have warned parents and guardians to caution their wards to desist from violence as #EndSARS protests took a turn for the worse on Monday. The police were reacting to the attack by protesters on Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly called on parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.Read more »
Naija on Point:
Confirm Edo Prison break The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed what it described as the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba…
The Point:
REBECCA AJANI SOME private schools in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have advised parents to keep their children at home from Tuesday, owing to the disruption of vehicular movement and business activities by #EndSARS protesters.
Kemi Filani Blog:
The Nigerian police force has taken to their official twitter handle to advice parents and guardians to warn their children to stay away from violence.
