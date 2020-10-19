Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A South African man was sentenced to 70 years behind bars on Monday, October 19, for raping his ex-girlfriend. Keatlhotse Mothowakae, 25, was convicted for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

25 year-old South African Man Sentenced To 70 Years In Prison For Raping Ex-girlfriend Within Nigeria:
On Monday, October 19, a South African man identified as Keatlhotse Mothowakae was sentenced to 70 years behind bars for raping his ex-girlfriend. 25 year-old Keatlhotse Mothowakae, was convicted for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum A man in South Africa named Keatlhotse Mothowakae was sent to jail for raping his Ex-girlfriend, he will spend 70 years in jail..


   More Picks
1 Dele Giwa's daughter reveals how her father would have felt about the End SARS protests if he were alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 #EndSARS: "In any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned"-Falz (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 I cannot differentiate your divisive action against Nigeria and that of Nnamdi Kanu - Adamu Garba and Dele Momodu tackle each other over state of the nation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 13-year-old boy dies after falling off moving truck during #EndSARS protest in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Union Bank Unveils Independence Promo! - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 'Prevail on your children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever''- Police tells parents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Bashir Ahmed denies ever tweeting in previous years that SARS has been disbanded; Nigerians react by digging out his old posts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info