Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A South African man was sentenced to 70 years behind bars on Monday, October 19, for raping his ex-girlfriend. Keatlhotse Mothowakae, 25, was convicted for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
On Monday, October 19, a South African man identified as Keatlhotse Mothowakae was sentenced to 70 years behind bars for raping his ex-girlfriend. 25 year-old Keatlhotse Mothowakae, was convicted for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum A man in South Africa named Keatlhotse Mothowakae was sent to jail for raping his Ex-girlfriend, he will spend 70 years in jail..
More Picks
1
Dele Giwa's daughter reveals how her father would have felt about the End SARS protests if he were alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
#EndSARS: "In any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned"-Falz (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
I cannot differentiate your divisive action against Nigeria and that of Nnamdi Kanu - Adamu Garba and Dele Momodu tackle each other over state of the nation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
13-year-old boy dies after falling off moving truck during #EndSARS protest in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Union Bank Unveils Independence Promo! -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
'Prevail on your children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever''- Police tells parents -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Bashir Ahmed denies ever tweeting in previous years that SARS has been disbanded; Nigerians react by digging out his old posts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...