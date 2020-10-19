Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora release a video to lend their voices to the End SARS protests in Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna, Cynthia Erivo, Jackie Aina, and a number of other Nigerian celebrities at home and in the diaspora have lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna, Cynthia Erivo, Jackie Aina, and a number of other Nigerian celebrities at home and in the diaspora have lent their voices to the #EndSARS ...
More Picks
1
Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora release a video to lend their voices to the End SARS protests in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Dele Giwa's daughter reveals how her father would have felt about the End SARS protests if he were alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
I know what it means to lose a child - D'banj says he stands in 'solidarity' with the Nigerian youths who are protesting against police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
#EndSARS: "In any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned"-Falz (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...