Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I know what it means to lose a child - D'banj says he stands in 'solidarity' with the Nigerian youths who are protesting against police brutality
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - D'banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried out by SARS operatives in Nigeria. The singer who lost his son two years ago said he ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I Know What It Means To Lose A Child – D’banj Finally Speaks On #EndSARS KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian singer D’banj has finally reacted to the #EndSARS protests, after staying silent for two weeks.
#EndSARS: I Know What It Means To Lose A Child – D’banj Reporters Wall:
Nigerian singer, D’banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried More
I know what it means to lose a child Gistvile:
D’banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried out by SARS operatives in Nigeria.   The singer who lost his son two years ago said he ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info