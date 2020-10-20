Post News
I know what it means to lose a child - D'banj says he stands in 'solidarity' with the Nigerian youths who are protesting against police brutality
Linda Ikeji Blog
- D'banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried out by SARS operatives in Nigeria. The singer who lost his son two years ago said he ...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian singer D’banj has finally reacted to the #EndSARS protests, after staying silent for two weeks.
Reporters Wall:
Nigerian singer, D’banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried More
Gistvile:
D’banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried out by SARS operatives in Nigeria. The singer who lost his son two years ago said he ...
1
Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora release a video to lend their voices to the End SARS protests in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Dele Giwa's daughter reveals how her father would have felt about the End SARS protests if he were alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
I know what it means to lose a child - D'banj says he stands in 'solidarity' with the Nigerian youths who are protesting against police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
#EndSARS: "In any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned"-Falz (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
