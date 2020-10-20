Post News
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Protesters in Umuahia force soldiers to turn back during an #EndSARS protest
Vanguard News
- Protesters in umuahia, Abia state have forced soldiers to turn back during an EndSARS after they tried to drive through the protest near FMC junction.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Online Nigeria:
Soldiers forced to turn back in Umuahia A large crowd of protesters have stopped soldiers from driving through them during a demonstration against police brutality in Umuahia. It was gathered that the #EndSARS protesters had blocked the road during ...
Tori News:
Soldiers in Umuahia have been forced to make a u-turn after protesters barricaded the road.
More Picks
1
Lagoon hospital in Apapa attacked after allegedly rejecting a young man shot by security operatives (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
5 hours ago
5
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
I was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja – Pro-SARS supporter caught on tape admitting(Video) -
Linda Vees Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Facebook Unveils AI Model Capable of Translating 100 Languages for Users -
Business Post Nigeria,
7 hours ago
10
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
