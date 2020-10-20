Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Protesters in Umuahia force soldiers to turn back during an #EndSARS protest
News photo Vanguard News  - Protesters in umuahia, Abia state have forced soldiers to turn back during an EndSARS after they tried to drive through the protest near FMC junction.

13 hours ago
Moment Protesters Forced Soldiers to Turn Back During #EndSARS Protest in Umuahia (Video) Online Nigeria:
Soldiers forced to turn back in Umuahia A large crowd of protesters have stopped soldiers from driving through them during a demonstration against police brutality in Umuahia. It was gathered that the #EndSARS protesters had blocked the road during ...
Moment Protesters Forced Soldiers to Turn Back During #EndSARS Protest in Umuahia (Video) Tori News:
Soldiers in Umuahia have been forced to make a u-turn after protesters barricaded the road.


