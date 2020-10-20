Post News
News at a Glance
Sergio Aguero will not face any penalty after touching female referee during premier league match against Arsenal
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero will not face any penalty from the football association after he touched assistant refereelineswoman Sian Massey-Ellis during his side’s win against Arsenal. On Saturday October 17, Aguero was caught on camera ...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
See Naija:
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has given a condition for striker, Sergio Aguero, to sign a new contract at the club.
