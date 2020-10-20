Post News
News at a Glance
Anything without leadership will die and fizzle out - Actor Williams Uchemba tells #EndSARS protesters
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Williams Uchemba has stressed the need for a leadership structure in the #EndSARS protests worldwide. The actor stated that anything without leadership will die and fizzle out.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Lagoon hospital in Apapa attacked after allegedly rejecting a young man shot by security operatives (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
5 hours ago
5
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
I was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja – Pro-SARS supporter caught on tape admitting(Video) -
Linda Vees Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Facebook Unveils AI Model Capable of Translating 100 Languages for Users -
Business Post Nigeria,
7 hours ago
10
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
