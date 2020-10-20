EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer - 2Face

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Three men arrested over gang rape, murder of house help and 12-year-old girl in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
Tiger King star, Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Governor Akeredolu is plotting to forge my signature on a prepared resignation letter - Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi alleges - Linda Ikeji Blog,
39 mins ago
|
8
|
Nigerian lady who has been cooking for #EndSARS protesters alleges that her account has been placed on Post No Credit in line with CBN directive - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
23-year-old man commits suicide in Enugu hours after telling his father to take care of his siblings 'when he dies' (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
39 mins ago
|
10
|
Oby Ezekwesili responds to insinuations of having ulterior motives for her #ENDSARS advocacy - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago