#EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer - 2Face
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, 2Face has stated that there is need for a total shutdown in the country amid the #EndSARS protest. The singer in his tweet wondered why everybody is still going to work amid the protests.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


