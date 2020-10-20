Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Samuel Eto'o slams Ballon d'Or for lack of respect
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former footballer, Samuel Eto'o Fils has slammed France Football, organizers of the Balloon d'or award for lack of respect.

2 hours ago
Herrera admits Pogba could win ballon d’Or Olisa TV:
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “has everything” to win the Ballon d’Or in the future, his former team-mate Ander Herrera…Read More
Eto’o slams Ballon d’Or for lack of respect The News Guru:
Samuel Eto’o has hit out at France Football after the publication named him as a right-winger in its Ballon d’Or Dream Team. Eto’o carved out a legendary career for the likes of Inter, Barcelona, Chelsea and Mallorca while also establishing himself as ...
Samuel Eto’o slams Ballon d’Or for lack of respect Gistvile:
Former footballer, Samuel Eto’o Fils has slammed France Football, organizers of the Balloon d’or award for lack of respect.


