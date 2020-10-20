Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: See What Happened to 2 Hoodlums Caught Breaking Shops In Benin (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - Hoodlums who hijacked #EndSARS protest in Edo have been beaten mercilessly after they were caught.

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Ladies raped, after hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protesters in Edo State News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu says the End SARS protests in Benin have been hijacked by hoodlums. “Hoodlums actually have taken over the exercise,” Mr. Shaibu said.
#EndSARS: See What Happened to 2 Hoodlums Caught Breaking Shops In Benin (Photos) Online Nigeria:
The hoodlums after they were caught in Edo An angry mob has dealt decisively with two hoodlums out of four caught breaking shops after Edo government placed curfew in the state.
Tension in Jos as hoodlums hijack #EndSARS protest Naija on Point:
Cars damaged, shops looted   Musa Pam, Jos   Tension rose sharply in Jos, the Plateau capital, on Tuesday afternoon when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS…
Two Hoodlums Caught Breaking Into A Shop During Curfew In Edo State (Photos) HGS Media Plus:
Two out of four hoodlums were caught in the early hours of this morning by vigilante group while breaking into a shop during the curfew in Edo State. HGS Media Plus Reports The incident happened at Adolor area, opposite the University Teaching Hospital ...


