Nigerian lady who has been cooking for #EndSARS protesters alleges that her account has been placed on Post No Credit in line with CBN directive
A Nigerian lady who has been been cooking for #EndSARS protesters has alleged that her Access Bank account has been placed on Post No Credit in line with Central Bank of Nigeria's directive.

6 hours ago
