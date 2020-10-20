Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Apart From Security Sector, No Lopsided Appointment In Buhari’s Govt. – Amaechi
News photo Infotrust News  - Minister of Transportation Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi said President Muhammadu Buhari has united all regions in the country with his appointments and project The minister said lopsided appointments can only be found in the security sector of the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Apart from area of security, there Linda Ikeji Blog:
Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that there is no lopsided appointment in President Buhari's government.
Apart from security sector, no lopsided appointment in Buhari’s govt. – Amaechi Online Nigeria:
<!– Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi –> Rotimi Amaechi: Minister of Transportation Okafor OfieborPort Harcourt Minister of Transportation Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi said President Muhammadu Buhari has united all regions in the country ...
Apart from area of security, there’s no lopsided appointment in Buhari’s government – Amaechi Nesco Media:
Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that there is no lopsided appointment in President Buhari’s administration.


   More Picks
1 Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 #EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 ‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
7 Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 "Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info