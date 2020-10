#EndSARS: Akwa Ibom sets up Judicial panel to investigate police brutality Vanguard News - By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo Akwa Ibom State Government has set up a Judicial panel to investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, and related extra judicial killings in the State. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr.



News Credibility Score: 99%