#EndSARS: Be Proactive To Assuage Protesters Demand, Archbishop Idahosa Tells Buhari
News photo Leadership  - By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City  Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, the Archbishop of Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), Tuesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari  to be more proactive in addressing issues capable of disintegrating the Country’s unity.

12 hours ago
Listen to #ENDSARS protesters, Idahosa tells Buhari The Nation:
By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International (CGMI), Margaret Idahosa, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to the demands of #ENDSARS protests.
#EndSARS: Idahosa urges Buhari to accede to youths’ demands The News Guru:
The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts at calming tensed polity, by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths.
Listen To Demands Of #EndSARS Protesters – Tony Momoh Tells Buhari My Celebrity & I:
Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information on Monday said it was unfair to say that #EndSARS protesters are being sponsored to destabilise the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.…


