Ebonyi State Governor, Umahi Bans Police Roadblock, Vows To Sack Lecturers Who Fail To Resume
News photo Naija Loaded  - The governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has banned all police roadblocks in all parts of the state.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS Protest: Ebonyi government abolishes Police road blocks Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Ebonyi state government has announced a ban on police road blocks across the state.
Ebonyi State Government Bans Police Road Blocks Yaba Left Online:
The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi has announced a ban on police road blocks across the state.
#EndSARS: Governor Bans Police Roadblock Tori News:
A governor has taken drastic action against police roadblocks in the state by placing a ban on it.


