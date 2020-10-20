Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Stephanie Linus had a few questions for Nigerian leaders regarding the police brutality citizens are subjected to.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

#EndSARS: Where Is Your Conscience?- Stephanie Linus Slams Nigerian Government KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood star Stephanie Linus Okereke has joined several Nigerians to speak up against police brutality and bad governance in the country. The TV star took to her Instagram page to lend her voice to the ongoing campaign.


   More Picks
1 "Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 "Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Three men arrested over gang rape, murder of house help and 12-year-old girl in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Oby Ezekwesili responds to insinuations of having ulterior motives for her #ENDSARS advocacy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Teenage mom charged with manslaughter over death of her 20-month-old daughter 'who was left all alone in a flat for six days' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Ondo state sets up panel of inquiry to investigate reports of SARS brutality in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Builder who stabbed three street attackers to death in self defence now a free man as he faces no charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Actor, Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Austin Eguavoen to be appointed manager of top African club Malien de Bamako - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Sergio Aguero will not face any penalty after touching female referee during premier league match against Arsenal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info