Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Stephanie Linus had a few questions for Nigerian leaders regarding the police brutality citizens are subjected to.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood star Stephanie Linus Okereke has joined several Nigerians to speak up against police brutality and bad governance in the country. The TV star took to her Instagram page to lend her voice to the ongoing campaign.
More Picks
1
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Three men arrested over gang rape, murder of house help and 12-year-old girl in Kenya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Oby Ezekwesili responds to insinuations of having ulterior motives for her #ENDSARS advocacy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Teenage mom charged with manslaughter over death of her 20-month-old daughter 'who was left all alone in a flat for six days' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Ondo state sets up panel of inquiry to investigate reports of SARS brutality in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Builder who stabbed three street attackers to death in self defence now a free man as he faces no charges -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Actor, Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Austin Eguavoen to be appointed manager of top African club Malien de Bamako -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Sergio Aguero will not face any penalty after touching female referee during premier league match against Arsenal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...