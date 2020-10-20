Post News
Hoodlums Hijack Lagos #EndSARS Protest And Burn Down Police Station....
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog
- What a pity this is happening.....They may slow the movement but they can no longer quieten the voices....#endsars #endpolicebrutality
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hoodlums have set ablaze the Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. This comes hours after another set of hoodlums attacked the Orile Iganmu police station in Lagos state.
Yaba Left Online:
Suspected hoodlums in Ajegunle have set ablaze Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of Lagos state.
The Dabigal Blog:
Suspected hoodlums in the Ajegunle area of Lagos have set ablazed the Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of the state. Layeni: Another Police station burnt in Lagos This tragic incident was confirmed by eyewitnesses.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Layeni: Another Police station burnt in Lagos (Video) Suspected hoodlums in the Ajegunle area of Lagos have set ablazed the Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Read More >> Layeni: Another Police ...
Pulse Nigeria:
The Police Command in Lagos State has condemned the burning of its station at Orile by suspected hoodlums.
Online Nigeria:
Another police station on fire in Lagos A second police station has been set on fire by hoodlums in Lagos. It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of Lagos State and set it ablaze.
The Point:
BY FOLASHADE KEHINDE TWO more police stations have been burnt down in Lagos State, The Point has learnt. Our correspondent gathered that the police stations at Layeni and Pako area of Lagos State were set ablaze by hoodlums on Tuesday. The development ...
More Picks
1
God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
43 mins ago
2
Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
4
#EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Hoodlums seen entering an SUV and being shown protesters to attack in Abuja (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
#EndSARS: The view from Niger Bridge (PHOTO) -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
8
Hoodlums attack protesters in Sabon Gari, Kano (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
#EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
10
All Progressives Congress leader wants court to shutdown twitter in Nigeria -
News Wire NGR,
8 hours ago
