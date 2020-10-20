Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: Epe youths stop traditional ruler from accessing road (VIDEO)
9 hours ago
Moment Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
A video which showed moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters has been shared online. Protesters were seen telling the Lagos Monarch to go back and refusing to vacate the road in the viral video.
GBAJABIAMILA, APC CHAIRMEN, TRADITIONAL RULERS STORM SMALL LONDON Sahara Weekly Magazine:
….AS LAGOSIANS GATHER FOR SULAIMAN’S AWA LOKAN UNVEILING Leading political and intellectual figures in Nigeria will gather in Small London, one of the main areas in Lagos State, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 to show their support to 2021 Surulere Local ...


