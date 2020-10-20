Post News
Moment Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- A video which was shared online shows the moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters who were protesting in the city.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
As the #EndSARS protests continue, the Oba of Epe was sent back home by protesters who blocked his convoy Epe is a riverine community in Lagos State which is the hometown of ex-governor Ambode. Watch the video
Information Nigeria:
A video which showed moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters is currently the talk of social media The Moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters has been shared online.
FL Vibe:
Moment Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters A video which was shared online shows the moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters who were protesting in the...
Olajide TV:
A video which showed moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters has been shared online. Protesters were seen telling the Lagos Monarch to go back and refusing to vacate the road in the viral video.
Correct Kid:
A video which has apparently viral shows moment when an Oba believed to be the Oba of Epe land in Lagos was allegedly asked to turn back in his car by the #Endsars protesters in Lagos. The protesters have been protesting for close to two weeks now and ...
