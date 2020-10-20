Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A video which was shared online shows the moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters who were protesting in the city.

