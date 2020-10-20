Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I’m taken” – Nollywood actress Treasure Daniels gets engaged (Photos)
Nesco Media  - Nollywood actress and YouTuber, Treasure Daniels got engaged to her lover, Michael Richardson in Calabasas, California. The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning, October 20 to announce The post "I'm taken" - Nollywood actress Treasure ...

