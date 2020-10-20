Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Witness tells court how Omokore bought vehicles for Akwa Ibom senator, in alleged money laundering trial
News photo Ripples  - Kakwagh Ngunan, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, narrated to the court on Monday how Senator Bassey Albert while serving as a Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State, received vehicles as gifts from Olajide Omokore.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Court gives Ndume 21-day ultimatum to produce Maina The Nation:
By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja A federal High Court in Abuja has given Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume 21 days to produce former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, to continue his (Maina’s) trial for money laundering.
Alleged Fraud: Produce Maina Within 21 Days, Judge Tells Ndume Leadership:
By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, gave Senator Ali Ndume a 21 days ultimatum to produce the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been ...
Money Laundering: Court gives Sen Ndume 21 days to produce ex-Pension boss, Maina Vanguard News:
…Orji Kalu, Nyame, Dariye pressured me to stand surety for him, Ndume laments By Ikechukwu Nnochiri THE Federal High  Court in Abuja yesterday gave Senator Ali Ndume, who is representing Borno South, 21 days, to produce former chairman of the defunct ...
Group seeks decentralised investigation for money laundering cases The Punch:
Nike Popoola The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, ACFE, Lagos Chapter, has advised the Federal Government to consider decentralising investigation of money laundering and other related cr...
EFCC: How Akwa Ibom senator received N204m bribe from Jide Omokore The Cable:
Kakwagh Ngunan, a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has told a federal high court in Uyo...
EFCC Witness Reveals How Omokore Bought Vehicles For Senator Bassey Albert After Receiving N3bn Contracts Sahara Reporters:
Senator Bassey Albert A prosecution witness, Kakwagh Ngunan, has disclosed to court how Olajide Omokore, a contractor, bought vehicles for Senator Bassey Albert after receiving N3bn contracts when he was Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.
Prophet Bushiri and wife arrested by South African police for alleged fraud and money laundering Linda Ikeji Blog:
Controversial pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested by the South African police for alleged fraud and money laundering Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, October 20, said ...
Allege fraud: Court ask Ndume to produce Maina within 21 day People's Daily:
…Maina supporters insist judge recluse self By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, gave Senator Ali Ndume 21 days ultimatum to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, ...
Money Laundering: How Omokore bought vehicles for senator – EFCC Witness Premium Times:
Mr Omokore's companies executed over N3 billion contracts for the Akwa Ibom State government.
Court Gives Ndume 21 Days To Produce Maina Biz Watch Nigeria:
A Federal High Court in Abuja has given Senator Ali Ndume 21 days to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has repeatedly failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial on alleged money ...
Court Orders Senator Ndume To Produce Fleeing Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In 21 Days. Inside Business Online:
The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, gave Senator Ali Ndume who is representing Borno South, 21 days, to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has repeatedly failed to appear for ...
Alleged N12bn Fraud: Court Gives Ndume 21 Days To Produce Maina The Next Edition:
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume to produce in court former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, within 21 days.
Money Laundering: How Omokore Bought Vehicles for Senator –EFCC Witness Prompt News:
A prosecution witness Kakwagh Ngunan, in the ongoing money laundering trial of Senator Bassey Albert by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday [...]
Maina’s surety: Court threatens to order Ndume’s detention Naija on Point:
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday gave Senator Ali Ndume 21-day ultimatum to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task…
Police Arrests Prophet Bushiri And His Wife For Alleged Fraud And Money Laundering Edujandon:
The pastor and his his wife were arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102m. Officials of the South African police have arrested controversial pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife for alleged fraud and ...
South African Police Arrests Prophet Bushiri And His Wife For Alleged Fraud And Money Laundering Online Nigeria:
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Officials of the South African police have arrested controversial pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife for alleged fraud and money laundering.


   More Picks
1 Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 "God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET - Abuja Reporters, 5 hours ago
7 Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters - Tori News, 4 hours ago
9 Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody - Star News, 8 hours ago
10 #EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info