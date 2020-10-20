Witness tells court how Omokore bought vehicles for Akwa Ibom senator, in alleged money laundering trial Ripples - Kakwagh Ngunan, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, narrated to the court on Monday how Senator Bassey Albert while serving as a Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State, received vehicles as gifts from Olajide Omokore.



News Credibility Score: 99%